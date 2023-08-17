Connect with us

Westwood volleyball, soccer fall in Wednesday contests

Published

Carter Trail (left) and Zallona Dillard (rigth) with Westwood softball. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Westwood volleyball and soccer each took conference losses Wednesday.

The Lady Rocket soccer team took on L iberty – falling behind 3-0 in the first half and then eventually falling 7-1.

WMS only got two shots on goal all afternoon – one from Reagan Goff and the other from Izzy Garcia – who scored the lone Rocket goal.

LuLu Rosendo notched 9 saves in goal for Westwood.

Westwood (0-1) will host Cascade at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, the Lady Rocket volleyball team fell to 0-2 on the yougn season with a 2 sets to 1 loss at Forrest Wednesday. Westwood lost 25-19 before winning the second set 25-23. They dropped the deciding third set 15-6.

