Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Westwood volleyball gets first win of the season

Published

Alexa Peregrino. - Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Westwood volleyball got its first win of the season Monday – dropping Fayetteville in straight sets in a match you heard on Thunder Radio on the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series.

Westwood beat the Tigers 26-24 and 25-20.

In both sets the Rockets jumped in front behind strong service performances from Amelia Johnson and Zallona Dillard. The Rockets jumped in 10-1 and 11-3 in the first set, but the Tigers eventually tied the match at 23-23 before Westwood put it away at 26-24.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The second set was nearly a mirror image – Westwood taking an 8-1 lead that eventually dissipated to 16-14 before Alexa Peregrino got hot at the service line to pull the Rockets back in front.

Westwood will return to action Wednesday, traveling to Eagleville.

Sophia Phillips
Amelia Johnson
Zallona Dillard
Carter Trail
Amelia Johnson and Zallona Dillard

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023