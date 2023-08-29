Westwood volleyball gets first win of the season

Westwood volleyball got its first win of the season Monday – dropping Fayetteville in straight sets in a match you heard on Thunder Radio on the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series.

Westwood beat the Tigers 26-24 and 25-20.

In both sets the Rockets jumped in front behind strong service performances from Amelia Johnson and Zallona Dillard. The Rockets jumped in 10-1 and 11-3 in the first set, but the Tigers eventually tied the match at 23-23 before Westwood put it away at 26-24.

The second set was nearly a mirror image – Westwood taking an 8-1 lead that eventually dissipated to 16-14 before Alexa Peregrino got hot at the service line to pull the Rockets back in front.