Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Westwood to open basketball season Oct 12

Published

Middle school basketball season is just around the corner.

The Westwood Lady Rockets and Rockets will open their seasons in just a week- welcoming Cannon County to Joel Vinson Gymasium for a non-conference game on Thursday, Oct. 12.

That begins what will be a 17-game regular season for Westwood – that’s not including games in the Forrest World Tournament and the DRVC postseason touranment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Westwood’s schedule also features two matchups with Coffee Middle School – Oct. 23 and Nov. 17 – both cross-town rivalry games will be held at Coffee County Central High School’s Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium for maximum seating capacity.

The Nov. 30 home game against Cascade will be homecoming night and the Dec. 4 home game against Eagleville is scheduled to be 8th grade night.

See the full schedule below:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023