Westwood to open basketball season Oct 12

Middle school basketball season is just around the corner.

The Westwood Lady Rockets and Rockets will open their seasons in just a week- welcoming Cannon County to Joel Vinson Gymasium for a non-conference game on Thursday, Oct. 12.

That begins what will be a 17-game regular season for Westwood – that’s not including games in the Forrest World Tournament and the DRVC postseason touranment.

Westwood’s schedule also features two matchups with Coffee Middle School – Oct. 23 and Nov. 17 – both cross-town rivalry games will be held at Coffee County Central High School’s Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium for maximum seating capacity.

The Nov. 30 home game against Cascade will be homecoming night and the Dec. 4 home game against Eagleville is scheduled to be 8th grade night.

See the full schedule below: