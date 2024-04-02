Westwood stomps Fayetteville City on 8th grade night

Westwood Rocket baseball celebrated its 8th graders with a 17-0 drubbing of conference opponent Fayetteville City Tuesday night at Fred Deadman Park in Manchester.

Westwood raked out 11 hits but got the help of Fayetteville’s 11 errors end the game in the fourth inning with a mercy rule.

Tucker Linzey pounded a pair of doubles for the Rockets and knocked in 4 runs. Mason Hastings also knocked in 4 on a pair of hits.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hastings tossed 4 innings of 1-hit ball and struck out 7 to get the win on the mound.

The win pushes Westwood to 7-6 on the year and gives them 32 runs over the past two games. The are scheduled to wrap the series with Fayetteville Tuesday (weather permitting).