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Westwood Splits With Cascade, Lady Rockets Fall While Saine Catches Fire in Boys Victory

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By Owen Whitsett

Westwood Middle School basketball split a pair of contests with Cascade on Monday night, as the Lady Rockets fell 44-18 before the Rockets earned a 50-34 victory behind a remarkable shooting performance from Kawl Saine.

In the girls contest, Cascade jumped ahead 15-6 after the opening quarter and extended its advantage to 29-9 at halftime.

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The Lady Champions continued to build their lead in the third quarter, taking a 40-13 advantage into the final period before securing the 44-18 victory.

Lyza Cashion and Adley Selvog led the Lady Rockets with six points apiece, while Ashlyn Allen, Paisley Prater and Norah Grant each added two points.

Mady Davis led Cascade with 23 points in the victory.

In the boys contest, Westwood earned a 50-34 win behind an impressive performance from Kawl Saine, who knocked down seven three-pointers, all in the first half, to finish with a game-high 21 points.

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The Rockets came out firing, outscoring Cascade 21-6 in the opening quarter before taking a commanding 31-15 lead into halftime.

Westwood maintained its 16-point advantage through the third quarter before securing the victory.

Behind Saine’s 21 points, Caleb Johnson and Hunter Pierce each added eight points for the Rockets. Malachi Duke finished with seven, Berott Clem scored four and Walker Lovelace added two.

Cascade was led by McRee with 12 points.

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Westwood returns to action Friday, November 13, traveling to Community for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

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