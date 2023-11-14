Westwood splits conference games at Forrest

The Westwood Rocket boys improved to 12-2 on the season with a 46-20 road win at Forrest Monday night.

The win is the 8th straight for the Rockets since losing to Cannon County back on Oct. 24.

Westwood had 8 different players get into the scorebook – Mason Troxler leading the way with 11. Zeke Jones added 10 – 8 coming in the third quarter – while Brady Christian and Isaiah Buchanan scored 8 apiece.

Westwood was 6-of-8 at the stripe in the win.

They will travel to Liberty on Thursday.

WESTWOOD LADY ROCKETS 22, FORREST 38

Westwood’s 2 game winning streak ended with a 38-22 road loss at Forrest Monday night.

The Lady Rockets fell behind 13-9 in the first quarter and were never able to full recover. The offense went dormant, scoring only 7 points in the second half.

Zallona Dillard scored 8 of Westwood’s 22.

The loss drops Westwood’s girls to 3-8 on the year. They will travel to Liberty on Thursday.