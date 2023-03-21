Westwood softball gets first win; Rocket baseball falls to Cascade

Westwood softball picked up its first win of the year Monday, beating Fayetteville City 7-5 behind a no-hit effort from Kylie Evans and Kimsleigh Parson.

Shaylee Meadows reached base and scored three times, including once in a 3-run sixth inning. Channing Gannon and Charleigh Gannon each singled and scored in the sixth inning, as well.

But the game was won on pitching and defense for the Lady Rockets. Evans and Parson combined to strikeout 14 batters in the win.

Rocket baseball falls to Cascade

Westwood led briefly, taking a 1-0 advantage in the second inning but the Rockets got outhit 6-3 and outscored 6-1 in a conference loss in Wartrace.

Ayden VanWinkle drove in the only run for the Rockets, sending Carter Bell across the plate.

Kaysen Lowery was tagged with the loss on the mound. Lowery walked 5 and allowed 3 runs (2 earned) on 3 hits.

Bell worked 1.2 in relief – allowing 3 runs on 3 hits.