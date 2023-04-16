Connect with us

Westwood soccer wins title of 9th Raider Invitational

Published

Jobson Lemmons - Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

There were 10 soccer teams in Manchester over the weekend for the 9th annual Raider Invitational – a middle school tournament hosted by Coffee County Central.

In the end it was a local team coming out on top.

The Westwood Rockets won their opening game over Algood 3-0 Friday night then picked up wins the the semi-finals and finals on Saturday, beating Harris (Shelbyville) 2-0 to claim the tournament championship.

Also participating in the tournament were Avery Trace, Prescott, Mt. Juliet, Portland, Dekalb County, Cumberland County and Coffee Middle School.

Westwood and Coffee Middle are scheduled to play at 5 p.m. Monday at CMS.

