Westwood soccer got its first win of the season Wednesday afternoon at Dyer-Bouldin Field – edging Fayetteville 2-1.

The Lady Rockets got 2 goals in the first half – one from Izzy Garcia and another from Knowley Cox.

Westwood got off plenty of shots on goal in the win – firing off 12 on goal. Garcia led the way with 4 shots on goal.

The Rocket defense pitched a shutout in the second half to hold on for the win.