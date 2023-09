Westwood girls soccer got their second win of the season on Monday, sneaking past St. Andrews 2-1 at Dyer-Bouldin Field in Manchester.

Westwood got solo goals from Reagan Goff and Izzy Garcia in the win.

The Lady Rockets led 1-0 at the half.

It was the final home match of the season for the Lady Rockets.