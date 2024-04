Westwood jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held on for a 4-2 win over Webb Friday afternoon at Dyer-Bouldin Field in Manchester.

Erick Moncayo scored a pair for the rockets, including a 4th goal with 21:45 to play that proved to be valuable insurance.

Both Webb goals came in the second half – one on a corner kick and the other on a free kick from 25 yards out.