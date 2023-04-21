Westwood routs Huntland to open DRVC baseball tournament

Westwood ripped 22 hits, including 3 doubles by Kaysen Lowery and two from Keller Hatfield in a 22-5 beating of Huntland in the first round of the DRVC Baseball Tournament Thursday afternoon in Manchester.

Westwood scored in every inning – putting up 4, 4, 6 and 8 in the run-rule shortened win.

Seven different Rockets had multiple RBIs in the win, led by 4 apiece form Brady Christian and Hatfield. Carter Bell, Kaysen Lowery and Caleb Crouch all knocked home three teammates.

Elijah Vernon and Sy Owens each knocked in a pair and Jayden Dickens had an RBI.

Vernon earned the win on the mound – allowing 1 earned run on 4 hits while walking four and striking out four.

The Rockets will now take on the no. 1 seed Moore County at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Lynchburg. Westwood beat Moore County earlier in the season.

A win Saturday will send the Rockets to the rest of the tournament next week at Liberty Middle.