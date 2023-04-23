Connect with us

Westwood Rocket baseball advances to DRVC winner’s bracket finals

Published

Keller Hatfield and Caleb Crouch. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio WMSR

Westwood baseball appears to be catching fire at just the right time.

The Rockets won their fourth in a row and their 6th of their past 7 Saturday – downing top seeded Moore County 7-4 in the second round of the DRVC Baseball Tournament.

Down 3-1, the Rockets scored 6 runs in the final 3 innings to pull away for the win. In the top of the 7th, Carter Bell singled home Caleb Crouch; then Brady Christian knocked in a pair to push the Rocket lead to 7-3.

Kaysen Lowery pitched the first 4.2 innings and allowed just 1 earned run – scattering 3 hits, walking 4 and striking out 5. Jaden Dickens got the win in relief, allowing 1 earned over the final 2.1 innings while scattering 4 hits and striking out 2.

Westwood (10-5) will now play in the winner’s bracket finals at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty Middle School.

