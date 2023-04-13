Connect with us

Westwood puts together 2 big innings to run-rule Cannon County

Published

Brady Christian takes a pitch off the helmet while trying to bunt Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Christian was OK and took his base. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio WMSR

Westwood overcame an early 2-0 deficit and run-ruled Cannon County 13-3 Wednesday night in Manchester – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Peoples Bank & Trust Hometown Sports Series.

Down 2-1, Caleb Crouch pushed the Rockets in front with an inside-the-park grand slam down the right field line to push the Rockets in front 5-2 – a lead they never gave up.

Westwood busted the game open in the fourth – pushing across 7 runs to end the game via mercy rule. Jayden Dickens singled home a run to end it.

Kaysen Lowery earned the win on the mound. Lowery went the distance – working 4 innings, walking 6 and scattering 3 hits while striking out 4.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE BROADCAST REPLAY.

The Rockets play at Liberty Thursday.

