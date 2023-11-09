Westwood picks up sweep over visiting East Tullahoma

The Westwood Lady Rockets picked up a much welcomed win on Wednesday, beating the East Lady Panthers 38-29 at Joel Vinson Gymnasium in Manchester.

The Lady Rockets turned in a dominant second half performance after going to the locker room tied at 19-19. Westwood held East to just 3 points in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Rockets got points out of seven different players – led by a big night from Zallona Dillard, who turned in 15.

Shaylee Meadows added 7, Amelia Johnson 5, Jerzee Ferrell 4, Rylie Evans 4, Carter Trail 1 and Allison Russ 1.

The win moves Westwood to 2-7 on the year – both wins coming on the Lady Rockets’ home floor.

Meanwhile, the Rocket boys pulled away early and blew the doors off the Panthers. Westwood led 37-8 at halftime and ended up ahead 52-19 at the end for their 10th win of the season.

Caleb Hill had a 16-point night for the Rockets.

Both teams will travel to Eagleville Thursday night for conference action. Tip is set for 6 p.m. for girls with boys to follow.