Westwood picks up road split at Forrest

Westwood’s Lady Rockets kept their unbeaten conference record in tact with a dominating 39-14 win over Forrest Middle in Chapel Hill Thursday night.

Jules Ferrell and Reece Finch led the way with 14 and 10 points, respectively. Eighth grader Bell VanZandbergen pitched in 6 points and Keira McInturff scored 5 in the second half, including a 3 pointer.

Westwood improves to 7-1 overall with the win.

Rocket boys fall

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Westwood boys dropped their second straight to fall to 4-4 overall on the season, losing to Forrest 46-31.

Kaysen Lowery dropped in 12 points and Keller Hatfield scored 10, including a pair of 3 pointers. Matthew White had 8 for WMS.

Both teams will be in action Friday night when then take on Coffee Middle School in a cross-town showdown. Tip is set for 6 p.m. at Coffee County High School (NOTE: Boys will play first with the girls to follow).

Friday’s games between Westwood and CMS will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the Coffee County Bank Hometown Sports Series.