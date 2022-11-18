Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Westwood picks up road split at Forrest

Published

Keira McInturff

Westwood’s Lady Rockets kept their unbeaten conference record in tact with a dominating 39-14 win over Forrest Middle in Chapel Hill Thursday night.

Jules Ferrell and Reece Finch led the way with 14 and 10 points, respectively. Eighth grader Bell VanZandbergen pitched in 6 points and Keira McInturff scored 5 in the second half, including a 3 pointer.

Westwood improves to 7-1 overall with the win.

Rocket boys fall

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Westwood boys dropped their second straight to fall to 4-4 overall on the season, losing to Forrest 46-31.

Kaysen Lowery dropped in 12 points and Keller Hatfield scored 10, including a pair of 3 pointers. Matthew White had 8 for WMS.

Both teams will be in action Friday night when then take on Coffee Middle School in a cross-town showdown. Tip is set for 6 p.m. at Coffee County High School (NOTE: Boys will play first with the girls to follow).

Friday’s games between Westwood and CMS will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the Coffee County Bank Hometown Sports Series.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022