Westwood Middle School presents Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, March 2-5

Westwood Middle School’s Theatre One class is set to bring a classic musical to life with their upcoming production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The show will feature talented students from Westwood Middle School and College Street Elementary, including their choir and steel drum band.

The production promises to be a spectacular event, featuring stunning costumes, elaborate sets, and a talented cast of young performers. The show will run for four nights, starting on March 2 and ending on March 5. Each performance will start at 7pm, except for the final performance on March 5, which will start at 2pm.

All performances will take place at the Manchester Arts Center, a beautiful venue that is perfect for this exciting production.

Tickets for Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat are available for purchase online though the Millennium Repertory Company’s website. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to see this talented group of young performers bring this classic musical to life. Save the date and mark your calendars for March 2, 3, 4 at 7pm and March 5 at 2pm.

For those who love musical theater and are looking for a family-friendly event, Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is not to be missed. The combination of talented performers, beautiful sets and costumes, and a timeless story makes this production a must-see for anyone in the Manchester area.

