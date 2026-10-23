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Westwood Middle School Basketball Releases 2026-27 Schedule

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The Westwood Middle School basketball teams are gearing up for the 2026-27 season, with a busy schedule ahead for the Rockets and Lady Rockets.

Westwood opened its season Thursday, October 22, hosting Forrest before preparing for a full slate of games in November and December.

The schedule features several local matchups, including meetings with Coffee County Middle School on October 29 and December 1. Westwood will also face opponents such as Moore County, Warren County, Cascade, Community and Tullahoma-area schools throughout the season.

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The Rockets and Lady Rockets will participate in the DRVC Tournament at Community beginning December 14, with game times to be determined.

Following the holiday break, Westwood will travel to Tullahoma West on January 4 before returning home to host Franklin North on January 7 for eighth-grade night.

The district tournament is scheduled to begin January 17, with the location and game times to be determined.

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