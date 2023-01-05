Westwood Lady Rockets complete unbeaten conference season; Ferrell hits 1,000 point mark

Wednesday night certainly left plenty to celebrate at Westwood Middle School.

Westwood’s Lady Rockets beat Forrest 43-25 at Joel Vinson Gymnasium to cap an 18-1 regular season and finish the regular season unbeaten in conference play. It was also 8th grade night, and guard Jules Ferrell crossed the 1,000 career point mark with a steal and a layup in the first half.

As far as the game itself, Westwood overcame an early deficit and controlled the action – leading 28-9 by halftime. Ferrell led the way with a 19-point night – putting her at 1,013 career points for the Lady Rockets. Reece Finch was close behind with 18.

The Lady Rockets will now get ready for the DRVC tournament.

