Westwood Lady Rockets complete unbeaten conference season; Ferrell hits 1,000 point mark

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Westwood 8th-grade guard Jules Ferrell is presented with a ball by WMS athletic director Jim Dobson to commemorate her 1,000th career point for the Lady Rockets. -- Photo by Thunder Radio, Holly Peterson

Wednesday night certainly left plenty to celebrate at Westwood Middle School.

Westwood’s Lady Rockets beat Forrest 43-25 at Joel Vinson Gymnasium to cap an 18-1 regular season and finish the regular season unbeaten in conference play. It was also 8th grade night, and guard Jules Ferrell crossed the 1,000 career point mark with a steal and a layup in the first half.

As far as the game itself, Westwood overcame an early deficit and controlled the action – leading 28-9 by halftime. Ferrell led the way with a 19-point night – putting her at 1,013 career points for the Lady Rockets. Reece Finch was close behind with 18.

The Lady Rockets will now get ready for the DRVC tournament.

Allison Russ
Bella VanZandbergen

Photos by Holly Peterson – Thunder Radio, Thunder The Magazine

