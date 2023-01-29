Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Westwood Lady Rockets close season with James C. Haile title

Published

The Westwood Lady Rockets pose with the James C. Haile championship trophy Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (photo provided)

Not many teams get to end their seasons with a win.

The Westwood Lady Rockets got that privilege Saturday night.

Westwood got 15 points from Jules Ferrell, 11 from Reece Finch and 8 out of Bella VanZandbergen in their final games as Lady Rockets to beat Walter J. Baird 37-28 in the finals of the James C. Haile Tournament at Middle Tennessee Christian School Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

It looked bleak early for Westwood. The Lady Rockets trailed 9-3 after the first quarter but exploded in the second. Finch scored 9 of her 11 in the second quarter and the Lady Rockets outscored the Blue Devils 17-3 in the period to take a 20-12 lead into the locker room and never looked back.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ferrell, Finch and VanZandbergen were named to the all-tournament team.

This is the second straight year the Lady Rockets signed up for the James C. Haile tournament to close out the season and reached the finals. They fell just short last year but finished with a win this year.

With the win, the 2022-23 Lady Rockets finish the season on a 22 game winning streak. Westwood lost their season opener to Coffee Middle back on October 24th and didn’t lost since, finishing 22-1.

Jules Ferrell, Reece Finch and Bella VanZandbergen, pictured from left, were named James C. Haile all-tournament team. (photo provided)
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022