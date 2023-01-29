Westwood Lady Rockets close season with James C. Haile title

Not many teams get to end their seasons with a win.

The Westwood Lady Rockets got that privilege Saturday night.

Westwood got 15 points from Jules Ferrell, 11 from Reece Finch and 8 out of Bella VanZandbergen in their final games as Lady Rockets to beat Walter J. Baird 37-28 in the finals of the James C. Haile Tournament at Middle Tennessee Christian School Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

It looked bleak early for Westwood. The Lady Rockets trailed 9-3 after the first quarter but exploded in the second. Finch scored 9 of her 11 in the second quarter and the Lady Rockets outscored the Blue Devils 17-3 in the period to take a 20-12 lead into the locker room and never looked back.

Ferrell, Finch and VanZandbergen were named to the all-tournament team.

This is the second straight year the Lady Rockets signed up for the James C. Haile tournament to close out the season and reached the finals. They fell just short last year but finished with a win this year.