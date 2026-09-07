Westwood Holds Off North Franklin, 22-12

By Owen Whitsett

Westwood Middle School football stayed unbeaten Thursday night with a 22-12 win over North Franklin at home, live on Thunder Radio.

Brentley Brown opened the scoring with a touchdown run before hauling in the two-point conversion from Brodie Elijah. Berott Clem later added another touchdown run, helping Westwood build a 14-0 lead.

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North Franklin battled back in the second half, scoring twice and playing a great game that deserved plenty of respect.

Westwood answered with a touchdown run from Austin Gilday, who later connected with Walker Lovelace for the two-point conversion to help seal the 22-12 victory.

The Rocket defense was strong again, holding North Franklin to just 38 yards of total offense.

Westwood will be back in action Thursday at Cascade, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m.