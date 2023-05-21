Westwood hires Rawn to lead volleyball program

Westwood Middle School has a new volleyball coach for the 2023 season.

Westwood Middle School principal Jim Dobson confirmed to Thunder Radio Sports that Alethia Rawn is the new head coach for the Lady Rocket volleyball program.

Rawn hosted tryouts Friday and Saturday and joined Thunder Radio on the Coffee Coaches Show Saturday at Al White Ford Lincoln.

“I knew there was an opening for this position and decided to apply,” said Rawn. “We are going to work hard to get these girls ready for the high school.”

Rawn serves as SRO at the school with the Manchester City Police Department. She takes over for Hayley Banks, who coached Westwood volleyball during the 2022 season.

Rawn said to be on the lookout for upcoming fundraisers because the team will need new uniforms this year.