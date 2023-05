Westwood golf opened postseason play with a 12 flags to none win over Harris at WillowBrook Golf Course Monday afternoon.

It was a clean sweep for the Rockets.

Jaxen Phillips / Ethan Hamby win 3-0

Danica Fleenor / Gabriel Bonner win 3-0

Peyton Evans / Blaine Bonner win 3-0

Taylor Porter, Cole Watson and Ily Allen win 3-0

The Rockets will play again Thursday at Lakewood Country Club against Tullahoma.