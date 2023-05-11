Westwood golf beats Tullahoma to advance to title match

Westwood golf will join Coffee Middle in the CTC championship next week after beating Tullahoma in a match that came down to sudden-death playoff Monday at Lakewood Country Club.
With the scored tied at 6 flags to 6, Westwood’s grouping of Peyton Evans and Blaine Bonner won their playoff hole with a 4 to Tullahoma’s 6 to give Westwood the win.
The Rockets will take on Coffee Middle School in the championship May 22nd.
Westwood vs. Tullahoma
Jaxon Phillips and Calvin Barrett lose 1-2
Danica Fleenor and Gabriel Bonner lose 1-2
Peyton Evans and Blaine Bonner win 2.5 to .5
Cole Watson and Taylor Porter tie 1.5-1.5.