Westwood girls to open James C Haile tournament Saturday

After a week to recover from winning the DRVC tournament, the Westwood Lady Rockets will tip off their final act of the season Saturday in Murfreesboro.

Westwood will participate in the James C Haile tournament in the AAA division. They are set to take on Watertown at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, January 21st.

The Lady Rockets have won 20 straight games entering Saturday. If they win against Watertown, they will advance to the championship at 6 p.m. Saturday, January 28th. Games are at Middle Tennessee Christian School.