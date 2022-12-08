Westwood girls roll past Liberty Wednesday night

Westwood Lady Rocket Reece Finch piled up an impressive 27 points Wednesday night to lead Westwood to a 54-18 road blowout of Liberty.

Finch started out hot and never let up. The eighth-grade guard scored 15 in the first quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers. Westwood actually had enough points in the first quarter to win the game, piling up 26 with the help of Jules Ferrell’s 11. Ferrell went on to finish with 17 points.

The conference win improves the Lady Rockets to 12-1 on the season. They will travel to Thurman Francis Thursday night.