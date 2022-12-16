Westwood girls roll, boys fall on Thursday conference play

The Westwood Lady Rockets rolled to a conference win Thursday night, thrashing visiting Eagleville 44-25 at Joel Vinson Gymnasium.

Jules Ferrell got hot behind the 3-point arc, burying five 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 23 points in the win. Reece Finch added 11 and Bella VanZandbergen 4 for the Lady Rockets.

Westwood improves to 16-1 on the season and the Lady Rockets remain perfect in conference play. They have won 16 straight since opening the season with a loss to Coffee Middle back on Oct. 24.

The Lady Rockets will play again on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on the road against Stewarts Creek Middle – part of the Stewarts Creek Holiday Classic.

The Rocket boys, on the other hand, did not fare as well Thursday night. Westwood lost 39-15 to Eagleville in a game that was never really close.

Westwood trailed 16-7 at the half after a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Keller Hatfield. But Eagleville exploded in the third and took a 31-13 lead into the final quarter.

Matthew White led the Rockets with 6 points.

The loss marks two straight for the Rockets as they fall to 9-7 overall. The Rockets won’t play again until after the Christmas break when they host Forrest in a double header on January 4.

Both Thursday games were broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the Coffee County Bank Hometown Sports series. Listen to the replays at thunder1320.com/downloads