Westwood girls advance to DRVC title

Westwood put a 62-32 spanking on Cascade Wednesday in the semi-finals of the DRVC tournament at Community – advancing the Lady Rockets to the championship and keeping their perfect conference record in tact.

The Lady Rockets were powered by the usual suspects. Jules Ferrell rattled off a 26 point performance, including 8 in the first quarter to get Westwood off and going.

Reece Finch added 18 and Bella VanZandbergen 6.

Paisley Dyer added 4, Zallona Dillard 3, Kylie Evans 2 and Allison Russ 2.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Lady Rockets will now play in the championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at Community. They are looking for their second straight title.