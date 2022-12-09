Westwood gets sweep at Thurman Francis

Westwood was back in conference action Thursday night and escaped Thurman Francis with a conference sweep.

The Lady Rockets started the night with a 42-21 blowout win. Eighth graders Jules Ferrell and Reece Finch combined for 40 of Westwood’s 42 points. Ferrell racked up 22 points, getting off to a hot start with 10 in the first quarter. She added 6 in the second, 3 in the third and 3 in the fourth.

Finch finished the night with 18 and Kylie Evans 2. The Lady Rockets move to 13-1 win the win.

Meanwhile, the Rocket boys held on for a thrilling 46-44 win behind a 22 point night from eighth grader Kaysen Lowery. He scored 17 in the first half. Matthew White added 11 and Keller Hatfield 8.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The win moves the Rockets to 9-5 and gives them 5 wins in their past 6.

Westwood returns to action Tuesday, Dec. 13 when both teams travel to Cascade. They will be back home on Thursday, Dec. 15 against Eagleville. Tip at 6 p.m. both nights with the girls first and the boys to follow.