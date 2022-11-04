Westwood gets road sweep at Community

There was no rust for the Westwood basketball teams after a week-long break.

Both the Lady Rockets and Rockets went to Community Thursday night (Nov. 3) and left with a conference sweep.

In girls play, Jules Ferrell dominated for WMS in a 32-22 win. Ferrell accounted for 19 points, including a perfect 6-of-6 performance at the charity stripe. Fifteen of her 19 came in the second half.

Zallona Dillard managed 5 points for the Lady Rockets, all in the first half.

The Lady Rockets improve to 3-1 overall with the win.

The Rocket boys got points from 8 different players, including double-figures from Matthew White and Kaysen Lowery in a decisive 50-23 decision.

Westwood piled on points in the first and third quarters, scoring 17 and 16, respectively. White finished with 14 points and Lowery with 12. Riley Evans and Isaiah Buchanan each pitched in 6 for the Rockets, who improve to 3-1 overall.

Both teams return home to host Thurman Francis on Nov. 7. Girls tip at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow.