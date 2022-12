Westwood swept Community in a pair of thrilling DRVC games Monday night at Joel Vinson Gymnasium in Manchester.

The Lady Rockets held on late. Tied 22-22, eighth grader Jules Ferrell knocked in a game winning bucket with 3 seconds to play for a 24-22 win. The Lady Rockets are now 11-1 overall.

Meanwhile, the Rocket boys used 21 points from Kaysen Lowery and 18 from Matthew White to cruise past the Vikings 50-32. Westwood boys are now 8-4 on the year.