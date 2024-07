Westwood football has made changes to its preseason schedule due to the area weather forecast.

The Rockets will now scrimmage Grundy County at Dyer-Bouldin Field Friday, July 26 at 6 p.m. The annual Blue-White intra-squad fundraiser has been moved to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 at Dyer-Bouldin Field.

The Rockets kick off the regular season August 8th at Fayetteville City.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Select Westwood games can be heard LIVE on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester, Go Smartphone App.