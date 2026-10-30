Westwood Falls to North Franklin in Thursday Road Matchups

By Owen Whitsett

The Westwood Middle School basketball teams traveled to North Franklin on Thursday, with both teams suffering losses. The Lady Rockets fell 54-22, while the Rockets came up just short in a 37-33 contest.

In the girls matchup, Westwood struggled offensively in the opening half, falling behind 25-6 at halftime. The Lady Rockets improved offensively in the second half, scoring 16 points, but North Franklin continued to build its lead to secure the 54-22 victory.

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Paisley Prater led Westwood with 12 points. Lyza Cashion and Adley Selvog each added three points, while Ashlyn Allen and Norah Grant finished with two points apiece.

In the boys matchup, Westwood battled North Franklin in a much closer contest but ultimately fell 37-33.

The Rockets scored just six points in the opening quarter, all coming from Berott Clem. Westwood entered halftime with 13 points before finding more offensive success in the second half, scoring nine points in the third quarter and 11 in the fourth.

Clem led the Rockets with 13 points. Kawl Saine and Eric Dickerson each scored five, followed by Malachi Duke and Walker Lovelace with four apiece. Peyton Vaughn and Hunter Pierce rounded out the scoring with one point each.

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Following Thursday’s results, the Lady Rockets move to 1-1 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 0-2.