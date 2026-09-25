Westwood Falls to Forrest, 28-6

By Owen Whitsett

Westwood Middle School football returned home Thursday night but came up short against Forrest, 28-6.

The Rockets finished with 128 yards of total offense, including 73 yards on the ground and 55 through the air.

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Westwood’s lone touchdown came from a play the Rockets had worked on throughout the week. Walker Lovelace took the ball on a halfback pass and connected with Berott Clem for a 50-yard touchdown.

Clem and Lovelace also accounted for Westwood’s rushing yardage on the night.

Both made plays defensively as well. Clem recovered a Forrest fumble, while Lovelace came away with an interception.

Eric Dickerson, Clem, Lovelace, Trevor Martin and Marcus were among the Rockets who contributed tackles defensively.

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Westwood attempted only a handful of passes, with the 50-yard Lovelace-to-Clem touchdown providing the Rockets’ biggest offensive play in the 28-6 loss.