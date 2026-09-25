Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Westwood Falls to Forrest, 28-6

Published

Screenshot

By Owen Whitsett

Westwood Middle School football returned home Thursday night but came up short against Forrest, 28-6.

The Rockets finished with 128 yards of total offense, including 73 yards on the ground and 55 through the air.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Westwood’s lone touchdown came from a play the Rockets had worked on throughout the week. Walker Lovelace took the ball on a halfback pass and connected with Berott Clem for a 50-yard touchdown.

Clem and Lovelace also accounted for Westwood’s rushing yardage on the night.

Both made plays defensively as well. Clem recovered a Forrest fumble, while Lovelace came away with an interception.

Eric Dickerson, Clem, Lovelace, Trevor Martin and Marcus were among the Rockets who contributed tackles defensively.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Westwood attempted only a handful of passes, with the 50-yard Lovelace-to-Clem touchdown providing the Rockets’ biggest offensive play in the 28-6 loss.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

Bedford County News

TBI executes search warrant at Murfreesboro daycare

Story by WGNS Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) executed a search warrant at a local daycare facility following state regulatory...

5 days ago

Coffee County News

Coffee County Bank breaks ground on Tullahoma location

Coffee County Bank will soon have a brand new location in Tullahoma.  Bank management and board members gathered Tuesday, Sept. 29 for a ceremonial...

5 days ago

Coffee County News

Manchester releases agenda for Oct. 6 board meeting

City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen will have a regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Manchester City Hall...

4 days ago

Coffee County News

WaWa coming to Tullahoma

Wawa is coming to 1936 N. Jackson St., Tullahoma, TN 37388, replacing the Ruby Tuesday that recently closed at the site, according to The...

4 days ago