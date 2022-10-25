BASKETBALL: Westwood drops Coffee Middle boys in low scoring affair

Offense was hard to come by for Coffee Middle and Westwood’s boys basketball teams Monday night at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.

But in the end, the Rockets mustered up enough buckets and play lights out defense in a 25-19 win over their cross-town rivals from Coffee Middle.

Despite the low scoring – Westwood maintained control. The Rockets led at the end of every quarter, including a7-2 lead after the first, 12-6 halftime edge and a 14-8 lead after three quarters. Coffee Middle was never able to tie or take the lead.

Kaysen Lowery led all scorers with 7 tough points as Coffee Middle focused on taking away the paint all night. Matthew White pitched in 6 points and Keller Hatfield 4, including the only 3-pointer of the night for either side.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coffee Middle got 6 apiece from Jett Trussler and Jaxon Pruitt. Mar Rollman added 3.

The finish was a reversal from last year’s meeting, which was also low scoring, when CMS edged Westwood 28-24 in overtime.

The two teams will meet again Nov. 18 at Coffee County Central High School. Girls tip at 6 p.m., boys to follow.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE FOR THE AUDIO REPLAY.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.