Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

BASKETBALL: Westwood drops Coffee Middle boys in low scoring affair

Published

Westwood's Kaysen Lowery (no. 20) tries to go up for a shot through multiple Coffee Middle defenders Monday night, Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine)

Offense was hard to come by for Coffee Middle and Westwood’s boys basketball teams Monday night at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.

But in the end, the Rockets mustered up enough buckets and play lights out defense in a 25-19 win over their cross-town rivals from Coffee Middle.

Despite the low scoring – Westwood maintained control. The Rockets led at the end of every quarter, including a7-2 lead after the first, 12-6 halftime edge and a 14-8 lead after three quarters. Coffee Middle was never able to tie or take the lead.

Kaysen Lowery led all scorers with 7 tough points as Coffee Middle focused on taking away the paint all night. Matthew White pitched in 6 points and Keller Hatfield 4, including the only 3-pointer of the night for either side.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coffee Middle got 6 apiece from Jett Trussler and Jaxon Pruitt. Mar Rollman added 3.

The finish was a reversal from last year’s meeting, which was also low scoring, when CMS edged Westwood 28-24 in overtime.

The two teams will meet again Nov. 18 at Coffee County Central High School. Girls tip at 6 p.m., boys to follow.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE FOR THE AUDIO REPLAY.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Up next, Coffee Middle begins conference play against Harris Middle on Thursday in Shelbyville. Meanwhile, Westwood hits the floor Tuesday night at home against Cannon County. You can hear that game on Thunder Radio as part of the Coffee County Bank Hometown sports series. Girls tip at 6 p.m., boys to follow.

Coffee Middle 6th grader Jaxon Pruitt, left, scored 6 points for CMS Monday night, Oct. 24, 2022 against Westwood. Pictured, Westwood’s Gabe Hambly on the defense. (Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine).
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022