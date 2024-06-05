Westwood, College Street archery teama advances to world tournament

Members of the Westwood and College Street Elementary School Archery teams, along with teams from all over the United States, will be attending the NASP World Championship Tournament this Friday in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Although the WES Archery Team is only in its second year of competing in tournaments, it qualified for the World Championship Tournament. To qualify, elementary teams (scores of 12 archers with at least 4 archers being a different gender) must score at least 2,550 at the National Tournament. Westwood scored 2809!

The 23-24 WES Archery Team consists of 4th graders: Aniston Statum, Italia Sorrento, Maleah Chavis, Aaron Mijango, Dylan Rosas, Kingston Baugh, and Kingston Bellamy, 5th graders: Adalynne Smith, Lois Wilcox, Mackenzie Robertson, Braxton Fox, Cayden Strickland, Connor Thomas, Hayden Maupin, Jaxon Morgan, Remi Russ, Richard Pressley, Steven McGraw, Tristian Petty, Tyson Gurule, and Zenley Logan. The team is coached by Kendra Fox, Julie Davis, and Dale Robertson.

NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) is an in-school program aimed at improving educational performance among students in grades 4th – 12th. And through it, students learn focus, self-control, discipline, patience, and the life lessons required to be successful in the classroom and in life. The team at Westwood began in the spring of 2022 with interested students in grades 3-5. In 2023, archery students in grades 4-5 began competing in local tournaments and attended the State Tournament. During the 23-24 school year, the team again competed in several local tournaments and in the State Tournament. At the State Tournament, the team qualified for Nationals which led them to qualify for the World Tournament.

Westwood Elementary is not the only school in Manchester that qualified to attend the World Tournament. College Street Elementary will also be competing in Daytona at the World Tournament. Great things are happening in Manchester City Schools and the future of archery looks bright for MCS