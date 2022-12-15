Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Westwood, Coffee Middle girls open Stewarts Creek Classic with wins

Published

CMS head coach David Vinson talks to Jenslee Nogodula (12) and Adalyn Clark (20) during a recent home game against Community. (Staff file photo by Holly Peterson)

Coffee Middle and Westwood Middle girls basketball teams opened up the Stewarts Creek Holiday Classic with a big flex for Coffee County girls basketball.

The Lady Raiders thumped Christiana 59-18 Wednesday afternoon at Stewarts Creek Middle School. Lilly Matherne piled up 12 points in the post, while Adalyn Clark and Jaydee Nogodula added 9 apiece.

The Lady Raiders improve to 13-3 overall with the win. CMS will play in the classic again on Saturday, taking on Page at 10 a.m.

Westwood also put together a beat down performance, thrashing Whitworth Buchanan 70-23. Jules Ferrell racked up 27 points and Reece Finch added 19. Every player on the Westwood bench scored at least 2 points: Bella VanZandbergen 6, Allison Russ 4, Paisley Dyer 2, Zallona Dillard 2, Amelia Johnson 2, Kierra McInturff 2, Shaylee Meadows 2, Maci Jackson 2 and Kylie Evans 2.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Westwood is now 15-1 on the season. The Lady Rockets will host Eagleville in non-tournament action at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 before taking on tournament host Stewarts Creek at 9 a.m. Saturday morning at SCMS.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022