Westwood, Coffee Middle girls open Stewarts Creek Classic with wins

Coffee Middle and Westwood Middle girls basketball teams opened up the Stewarts Creek Holiday Classic with a big flex for Coffee County girls basketball.

The Lady Raiders thumped Christiana 59-18 Wednesday afternoon at Stewarts Creek Middle School. Lilly Matherne piled up 12 points in the post, while Adalyn Clark and Jaydee Nogodula added 9 apiece.

The Lady Raiders improve to 13-3 overall with the win. CMS will play in the classic again on Saturday, taking on Page at 10 a.m.

Westwood also put together a beat down performance, thrashing Whitworth Buchanan 70-23. Jules Ferrell racked up 27 points and Reece Finch added 19. Every player on the Westwood bench scored at least 2 points: Bella VanZandbergen 6, Allison Russ 4, Paisley Dyer 2, Zallona Dillard 2, Amelia Johnson 2, Kierra McInturff 2, Shaylee Meadows 2, Maci Jackson 2 and Kylie Evans 2.

Westwood is now 15-1 on the season. The Lady Rockets will host Eagleville in non-tournament action at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 before taking on tournament host Stewarts Creek at 9 a.m. Saturday morning at SCMS.