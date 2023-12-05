Connect with us

Sports

Westwood, Coffee Middle get clean sweeps Monday night

Published

Westwood Lady Rockets celebrate Monday night in Manchester. The Lady Rockets beat Eagleville by 10. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Coffee Middle Lady Raiders 48, West Tullahoma 25

The Lady Raiders of Coffee Middle remain unbeaten – moving to 13-0 after a 23 point win over West Tullahoma Monday night.

Coffee County got 14 points from Adalyn Clark in a 48-25 win over West Tullahoma in Manchester.

Avery Pruitt finished the night with 9 points. Hayleigh Harris and Jenslee Nogodula each pitched in 8 points.

The Lady Raiders will travel to Rockvale for non-conference action Tuesday night.

Westwood Rockets 53, Eagleville 37

Westwood’s boys closed out the regular season with their 13th straight win, beating Eagleville 53-37 on 8th grade night Monday at Joel Vinson Gymnasium.

Caleb Hill led the way with a career night – piling up 21 points – including a 7-of-9 clip at the free-throw line.

Maxon Troxler and Zeke Jones each turned in 10-point performances.

The win closes the regular season for the Rockets with a 17-2 record and they take the no. 1 seed into the DRVC postseason tournament.

Coffee Middle Red Raiders 32, West Tullahoma 25

The Raider boys snapped a two game losing skid and completed the season sweep of West Tullahoma with a 32-25 win at home Monday night.

The Raiders outscored West 12-0 in the third quarter to pull in front then held off a big West fourth quarter run.

Jaxon Pruitt led the Raiders with 10 points. Jerrad Morgan pitched in 8. Rylan Abellana went 4-of-4 at the stripe in the fourth quarter.

