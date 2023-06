Westwood cheerleaders attended UCA Camp this week – bringing home big awards.

The Rockets won first place for camp routine, took the superior team award, two blue superior ribbons for routine, two pin it forward recipients and spirit stick all three days of camp.

Lexxi VanZandbergen and Reese Williams were named All Americans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This was the first year for Westwood cheer to attend an overnight camp.