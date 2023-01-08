Westwood boys tip off DRVC tournament as 3 seed Tuesday; girls play Wednesday as top seed

The march to a Duck River Valley Conference Championship begins this week for Westwood Middle School’s Rockets and Lady Rockets. All tournament games are at Community Middle School.

The Rocket boys placed third in the regular season and will take on no. 6 Forrest at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday – a team the Rockets just beat last week. A win would send Westwood to the semi-finals against either Cascade (no. 2) or Community (no. 7) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The DRVC Championship game is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

Meanwhile, the Westwood Lady Rockets were unbeaten in conference play for the second straight season and will receive a first round BYE. The Lady Rockets will play in the semi-finals at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 against either Forrest (no. 4) or Cascade (no. 5). The girls championship will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

DRVC Girls Tournament Bracket