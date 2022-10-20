Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Westwood hoops opens with pair of wins over Community in Forrest Tournament

Published

Westwood’s Rocket basketball team handled business in preseason tournament action against Community Thursday in the “World Tournament” at Forrest.

The Rockets got 24 points from 8th grader Kaysen Lowery on their way to a 48-21 win over the Vikings.

Matthew White added 8 points for the Rockets.

Westwood will play at 7 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Liberty and Forrest for the championship of the tournament.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, the Lady Rockets also took care of business, winning 36-26 over community behind a 19 point performance from 8th grade guard Jules Ferrell.

Bella VanZandbergen pitched in 6 and Reece Finch 5. The Lady Rockets will play in the tournament championship at 5:40 p.m. Saturday at Forrest.

The Rockets and Lady Rockets will take on Coffee Middle School Monday (Oct. 24) at Coffee County High School’s Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. Girls play at 6 p.m. and boys to follow – both games will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022