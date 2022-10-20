Westwood hoops opens with pair of wins over Community in Forrest Tournament

Westwood’s Rocket basketball team handled business in preseason tournament action against Community Thursday in the “World Tournament” at Forrest.

The Rockets got 24 points from 8th grader Kaysen Lowery on their way to a 48-21 win over the Vikings.

Matthew White added 8 points for the Rockets.

Westwood will play at 7 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Liberty and Forrest for the championship of the tournament.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, the Lady Rockets also took care of business, winning 36-26 over community behind a 19 point performance from 8th grade guard Jules Ferrell.

Bella VanZandbergen pitched in 6 and Reece Finch 5. The Lady Rockets will play in the tournament championship at 5:40 p.m. Saturday at Forrest.

The Rockets and Lady Rockets will take on Coffee Middle School Monday (Oct. 24) at Coffee County High School’s Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. Girls play at 6 p.m. and boys to follow – both games will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio.