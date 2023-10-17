Westwood boys move to 2-0; girls lose to Cascade

Westwood’s boys picked up a win in the Forrest “World Tournament” Monday night, beating Cascade 42-23.

The Rockets got solid scoring production from six players – led by 12 out of Mason Troxler and 8 from Isaiah Buchanan. Brady Christian and Caleb Hill each pitched in 6 points, while Kaden Ingle and Zeke Jones scored 5 apiece.

Meanwhile, the Lady Rockets were not so fortunate – falling to the Lady Champions 36-11.

Westwood was within striking distance, trailing 10-4 at the halftime break. But a rough third quarter sealed their fate as Cascade outscored the Lady Rockets 15-2 to pull away.

Zallona Dillard led WMS in points with 5 – all coming in the second half. Shaylee Meadows, Addi Teal and Maci Jackson all pitched in 2 points.