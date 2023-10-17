Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Westwood boys move to 2-0; girls lose to Cascade

Published

Westwood’s boys picked up a win in the Forrest “World Tournament” Monday night, beating Cascade 42-23.

The Rockets got solid scoring production from six players – led by 12 out of Mason Troxler and 8 from Isaiah Buchanan. Brady Christian and Caleb Hill each pitched in 6 points, while Kaden Ingle and Zeke Jones scored 5 apiece.

Meanwhile, the Lady Rockets were not so fortunate – falling to the Lady Champions 36-11.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Westwood was within striking distance, trailing 10-4 at the halftime break. But a rough third quarter sealed their fate as Cascade outscored the Lady Rockets 15-2 to pull away.

Zallona Dillard led WMS in points with 5 – all coming in the second half. Shaylee Meadows, Addi Teal and Maci Jackson all pitched in 2 points.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023