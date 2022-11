Westwood’s Rockets couldn’t muster up enough offense and fell just short in a 28-25 loss at Eagleville Monday night.

Matthew White led the way for the Rockets with 13 points, followed by 8 from Isaiah Buchanan and 4 from Kaysen Lowery. But the Rockets weren’t able to get point production from anyone else.

Westwood falls to 4-3 with the loss. They will travel to Forrest on Thursday and then play Coffee Middle Friday, Nov. 19 at Coffee County High School.