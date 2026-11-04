Westwood Basketball Teams Fall to Forrest on the Road Tuesday

By Owen Whitsett

Both Westwood Middle School basketball teams traveled to Forrest on Tuesday, November 3, with both the Rockets and Lady Rockets coming away with losses.

The Westwood girls fell to Forrest 27-21. Paisley Prater led the Lady Rockets with 8 points, followed by Lyza Cashion with 5 and Norah Grant with 4. Adley Selvog added 2 points, while Ashlyn Allen and Makenzie Meacham each scored 1 point.

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On the boys side, Westwood suffered a 51-18 loss to Forrest. Walker Lovelace led the Rockets with 8 points, followed by Hunter Pierce with 4 and Caleb Johnson with 3. Eric Dickerson added 2 points, while Max Bendus finished with 1.

Both Westwood teams will return to action Wednesday night at home against Siegel Middle School for a special Pink Out basketball fundraiser supporting breast cancer awareness. The girls game tips off at 6 p.m., with the boys game to follow. Fans are encouraged to wear pink and support the Rockets for a great cause.