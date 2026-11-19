By Owen Whitsett

Westwood Middle School basketball split a pair of matchups against South Franklin on Tuesday night, with the Lady Rockets falling 32-9 before the Rockets delivered a remarkable overtime performance to secure a 46-30 victory.

In the girls matchup, Westwood struggled offensively against South Franklin, falling behind 13-4 at halftime.

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The Lady Rockets managed five points in the second half, while South Franklin added 19 to pull away for the 23-point victory.

Paisley Prater and Lyza Cashion led Westwood with three points apiece. Adley Selvog contributed two points, while Norah Grant rounded out the scoring with one.

In the boys matchup, Westwood and South Franklin battled through four quarters of tightly contested basketball before the Rockets took complete control in overtime.

The Rockets scored eight points in the opening quarter and just two in the second, entering halftime tied with South Franklin at 10-10.

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Westwood found its offensive rhythm in the third quarter, scoring 11 points, including six from Berott Clem. The Rockets added nine more in the fourth, with Clem contributing another four, as both teams remained deadlocked at 30-30 heading into overtime.

The extra period belonged entirely to Westwood.

Hunter Pierce delivered a perfect performance at the free-throw line, knocking down all eight of his attempts in overtime to account for half of Westwood’s 16 points in the period. Clem added four more, while Kawl Saine and Malachai Duke each contributed two.

The Rockets held South Franklin scoreless throughout overtime, turning a tied game into a 46-30 victory.

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Clem led Westwood with 17 points, followed by Pierce with 12. Saine finished with 10 points, including a first-quarter three-pointer, while Duke added six and Caleb Johnson rounded out the scoring with one.