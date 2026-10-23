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Westwood Basketball Splits Season Opener Against Forrest

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By Owen Whitsett

The Westwood Middle School basketball teams opened their 2026-27 seasons Thursday night at home against Forrest, with the Lady Rockets picking up a thrilling 36-35 victory while the Rockets fell 20-19.

In the girls matchup, Westwood trailed 22-14 at halftime before a dominant third quarter turned the game around. The Lady Rockets outscored Forrest 16-0 in the third to take a 30-22 lead into the final period.

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Forrest battled back in the fourth quarter, outscoring Westwood 13-6, but the Lady Rockets held on for the one-point victory.

Adley Selvog led Westwood with 14 points, including 10 in the third quarter. Paisley Prater added 10 points, followed by Ashlyn Allen with six, Lyza Cashion with four and Virginia Sandria with two.

In the boys matchup, Westwood trailed 10-6 after the opening quarter before both teams went scoreless in the second.

The Rockets battled back in the third quarter, scoring 13 points, but Forrest added 10 to maintain a one-point advantage. Neither team scored in the fourth as Forrest held on for the 20-19 win.

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Caleb Johnson led the Rockets with seven points, followed by Owen Thacker with six. Eli Clem, Peyton Vaughn and Max Bendus each added two points.

The Lady Rockets begin the season 1-0, while the Rockets fall to 0-1. Westwood returns to action Monday, October 26, with a road matchup against Moore County scheduled for 4 p.m.

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