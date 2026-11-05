Westwood Basketball Falls to Siegel in Wednesday Night Pink Out Games

By Owen Whitsett

Westwood Middle School basketball hosted Siegel Middle School Wednesday night for a pair of Pink Out matchups heard live on Thunder Radio, with both teams battling hard but ultimately falling to a tough Siegel squad.

The Lady Rockets kept things competitive throughout the first half, trailing just 9-7 after the opening quarter and 15-13 at halftime. Paisley Prater provided much of the early offense for Westwood, scoring 10 first-half points to keep the Lady Rockets within striking distance.

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Siegel began to create separation in the third quarter, extending its lead to 22-17 before pulling away in the fourth to secure a 38-25 victory.

Prater led Westwood with 10 points, followed by Adley Selvog with five. Makenzie Meacham and Lyza Cashion each added three, while Virginia Sandria and Ashlyn Allen finished with two apiece.

In the boys’ matchup, Westwood faced an early uphill battle after Siegel jumped out to an 18-6 lead through the first quarter.

The Rockets responded with a stronger second quarter, cutting the deficit to 25-15 at halftime behind six first-half points from Berott Clem and five from Kawl Saine.

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Westwood continued battling in the second half, trailing 35-25 entering the fourth quarter. The Rockets managed to trim the deficit to single digits late in the game, but Siegel held on for a 44-35 victory.

Malachai Duke and Berott Clem led the Rockets with 10 points each, while Kawl Saine contributed eight. Walker Lovelace added three, and Hunter Pierce and Eric Dickerson each scored two.

Despite the losses, both Westwood teams showed stretches of competitive play against Siegel, with the Lady Rockets keeping things close early and the boys fighting to narrow the gap in the second half.

Westwood will return to action Monday, November 9, hosting Cascade Middle School. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.