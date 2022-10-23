Westwood basketball brings home two championships from Chapel Hill tournament

The Westwood Rocket basketball teams went to Chapel Hill and left with all the hardware there was to offer.

In a tune up to the regular season, Westwood went into Chapel Hill for the “World Tournament” and picked up girls and boys championships Saturday evening.

Lady Rockets blow past Forrest

It was a dominant performance for the Lady Rockets, blowing out the host school 43-16 for the title.

Eighth grader Jules Ferrell paced Westwood with 18 points and Reece Finch poured in 11 points. Bella VanZandbergen added 8 for Westwood.

Rocket offense puts up 51 in win over Liberty

The Rocket boys did plenty of scoring in a 51-40 win over Liberty.

And a lot of that scoring was 8th grader Kaysen Lowery – who racked up 28 points – 20 coming in a dominant first half.

Matthew White added 12, including a strong 7-point second half.

UP NEXT

Westwood opens the regular season with Coffee Middle School Monday evening at Coffee County Central High School. JV girls play at 4, JV boys at 5 and varsity tips at 6 p.m. for girls and boys to follow.

