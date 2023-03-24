Westwood baseball turns in defensive gem to shutout Eagleville 7-0

It’s almost as if the Westwood baseball team was on defensive cruise control Thursday afternoon in Manchester.

Rocket pitchers only allowed 3 hits and the defensive behind them made just one error in a 7-0 shutout win over conference foe Eagleville.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO AS PART OF THE PEOPLES BANK & TRUST HOMETOWN SPORTS SERIES. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE REPLAY.

Rocket starting pitcher Elijah Vernon was lights out. The southpaw only allowed 1 hit over 5 innings of work and walked 2. Eagleville got a base runner to second only once against him. He struck out 2 batters, meaning his defense was busy and flawless. One error was charged in the fifth inning when Kaysen Lowery caught a fly ball cleanly, but the runner was called safe when Lowery dropped the ball during the transfer to his throwing hand.

Jayden Dickens tossed 2 good innings of relief, allowing 2 hits and walking 1.

The middle of the Rocket order did the damage at the plate. Caleb Crouch was 4-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. Keller Hatfield scored 3 times after walking twice and being hit by a pitch.