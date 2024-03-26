Connect with us

Westwood baseball swept by Moore County

Published

Davion Dycus applies a tag to a Moore County runner Monday, March 25, 2024. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Westwood baseball dropped 2 on Monday to visiting Moore County – losing 6-3 and 11-0 in a pair of conference losses.

In the first game the Rockets fell behind 4-0 and were never able to fully recover. Moore County finished with 11 hits in the game. Davion Dycus and Mason Hastings knocked in runs for the Rockets at the plate.

The second game was close until Moore County unloaded for 9 runs in the bottom of the third on their way to a 11-0 win. Westwood managed just 2 hits and committed 5 defensive errors.

Westwood is scheduled to host Community Thursday.

